IWD: Effutu MCE urges women to rise up but not to overtake men in fighting for equality

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Women in Ghana have been urged to work hard and break the bias against them in their day-to-day activities but have also been advised not to think of overpowering men in the fight for equal opportunities.

Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Alhaji Zubairu Kassim made the suggestion as part of this year's International Women's Day celebration at Winneba in the Central region when he presented some items to women.



According to the MCE, the items provided by the University of Education, Winneba and the District Directorate of Education were to encourage women to fight on and do away with the perception that women are underexploited.



He also stressed the need for women to be empowered to assist men in their livelihood as well as to get involved in the governance of our country.

"We are not telling you to overpower men as some women in parts of Nigeria are currently doing, where they (women) go fishing as men do. We are urging you to wake up and join our men in whatever they do but not to compete with them (men).



Despite several strides made by successive governments in empowering women intaking up men-dominated positions, Ghana still has a lot to do in bridging the gap between men and women.



However, most women have also accused fellow women of discouraging others from taking up leadership positions, especially in governance.