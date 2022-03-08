IWD: Let’s end the double standards – YEA Dep CEO

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Akosua Manu

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (YEA) has condemned the double standard women are held to in society.

According to Madam Akosua Manu, there are different definitions of what is considered acceptable conduct for women and for men, especially in the public space.



She spoke these words to mark International Women’s Day today, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, which is a day set aside to share the strives made by women and to forge a path forward in improving a lot of women all over the world.



The theme for this year’s celebration is “Break the Bias.”

In her exposition on the theme, Mrs. Manu emphasized the need to consciously understand that gender stereotypes are damaging to women and disproportionately deny women of opportunities.



She used the opportunity to further admonish all policymakers, legislators, and persons in authority to tackle issues affecting women in society by fostering equal rights to economic resources, promoting the empowerment of women through education, and adopting policies that would strengthen and enforce legislation for gender equality.