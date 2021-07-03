Ibrahim Kaaka: Suspected killers of Ejura-based social activist remanded

Sat, 3 Jul 2021 Source: dailymailgh.com
A district court at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region has remanded into police custody, the three suspects linked to the killing of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka, an Ejura-based social activist.
The trio – Isaka Ibrahim aka Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan and Idi Mohammed made their first appearance in court todays after being detained for days.
They have been charged with conspiracy to committing crime to wit murder and murder.
Their plea was not taken by the court presided over by Her Worship Akua Adu Boahene, Esq who adjourned the case to July 22.
