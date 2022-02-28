Ibrahim Mahama donates 1000 bags of rice and other food items to Tamale Senior High School

The project is fully financed by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Monday donated food items to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School, TAMASCO. The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his aide Rafik Mahama. The donation was done at the school premises in Tamale.

The items include 1000 bags of rice, 100 bottles of cooking oil, 200 boxes of Mackerel, and 200 boxes of tomato paste. This is expected to cater to the students throughout the semester. The school consumes 986 bags of rice per semester but a total of 1000 bags were presented to the school. Other food items were also presented.



According to Mr. Rafik Mahama, Aide to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who presented the items indicated, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama wants lives to be better for students on campus and the vulnerable or less privileged in society. “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present these various food items to TAMASCO, his alma mater.



This is the number of bags needed to take care of the entire student population on campus for the semester. We hope the gesture will go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society.



Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Headmaster expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support of the school's needs. “It’s a very good gesture and this will help solve any food challenges the school may encounter.



He said, as an old student of the school, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is also putting up a 550 Ultra Modern dormitory for the school. That'll help solve the accommodation challenges students face on campus. He said work on the project is progressing very well since work was recommenced last September.

The Work on the 550-bed ultra-modern dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) is 75% complete.












