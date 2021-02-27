Ibrahim Mahama invites ‘brother’ Owusu Bempah home for tea, pardons payment of Ghc203,000

Ibrahim Mahama is smoking the peace pipe with Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Director of communications at Ghana Gas Company Limited Ernest Owusu Bempah has received and accepted an invitation “to come home for tea” from the CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Mr. Mahama who described Ernest Owusu Bempah as his “younger brother” invited him to come home, indicating a sealing of peace and forgiveness from the businessman.



The businessman had secured a court order to empty Ernest Owusu Bempah’s account of Ghc310,000 but only Ghc107,000 was found in his account at NIB.



Sources hinted MyNewsGh.com that the generous Ibrahim Mahama who “didn’t actually need the Ghc310,000 for anything” pardoned Ernest Owusu Bempah from paying the balance. This is yet to be confirmed though.



All this comes after Owusu Bempah placed a call to apologize to the businessman after issuing out an official apology as well to the magnanimous businessman who in 2018, the business mogul sued along with the Despite Group of Companies, operators of UTV for defaming him.

On March 3, 2018, the Ghana Gas Communication boss made a statement on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsoroma’ show that former President Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim is a thief.



However, in his apology letter, Mr. Owusu Bempah said, “The statement which I made then was made without any basis and was made without due regard to the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and I ought not to have made same. That statement I made about Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was not true then and is not true now and can never be true and that I have no reason to make the statement.”



Mr. Owusu Bempah further said, “Irrespective of how it happened, the facts remain that I should never have made such a statement of Mr Ibrahim Mahama. The statement was clearly derogatory and defamatory of the person and the enviable achievements of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. I sincerely regret making that statement about him.”