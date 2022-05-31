Ibrahim Mahama is one of the most generous people I’ve ever met - Ibrahim Mahama the artist confesses

One of Ghana’s youngest millionaires, Ibrahim Mahama the artist, has described his “name-clone” Ibrahim Mahama - the engineer, as one of the most generous people he has ever met.

According to the artist of monumental installations, he had severally been mistaken for the other, more popular Ibrahim Mahama and it was only when they met that he realized that there was more about the man that people have not taken time to get to know.



Speaking with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on People&Places, he also described him as an honest person.



“Interestingly enough, for the first time, we met and it was interesting. I think that he’s one of the most generous people I have ever met and we had such beautiful conversations. I think the problem is that because he’s known to be Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of John Mahama, and also for being rich, a lot of people don’t really take time to know him the person he is and so when I met him, it wasn’t so long, but I got a glimpse of him in terms of his honesty,” Ibrahim Mahama the artist says of the other Ibrahim.



Being only 35-years-old, Ibrahim Mahama’s works have travelled the world over.



He is also on the ‘wanted list’ of artists making a difference through their works.



As a young graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology, Ibrahim Mahama The Artist took a great opportunity to present his artwork at the prestigious 56th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale in 2015 and this started off his career.

After this, his career skyrocketed and today, he is an internationally-recognized artiste putting Ghana’s name on the global map.



Ibrahim Mahama now earns millions of dollars from his works which have gone global.



He has also bought planes from monies earned from his work and developed a studio through which he impacts younger generations.



The story about his childhood, passion for art and consequent rise to fame is an interesting one which was carefully captured in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



