Ibrahim Mahama supports 2022 Ramadan with food items

Ibrahim Mahama did this as part of a yearly gesture he extends to the Muslim community

Muslims start Ramadan

Ibrahim Mahama supports Muslims with 2400 bags of rice



The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Ibrahim Mahama, has extended a hand of help to some Muslim communities around the country as they mark this year's Ramadan.



The business giant and philanthropist dispatched trucks loaded with various food items to Tamale, Kumasi, and some parts of Greater Accra, a statement from his office said.



The items included 2400 bags of rice, 600 bags of sugar, 200 cartons of milk and 200 boxes of Lipton.

The food items are to be distributed to the Muslim communities in the three cities as part of the business mogul’s yearly ritual of supporting the Muslim communities in the holy month.



Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.



This year Ramadan commenced on April 3 and will end in a month's time.



Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.



Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.