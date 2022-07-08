Ideal College petitions IGP to investigate police supervision of brutalities against students

3 of the students are said to have sustained fatal injuries

The management of Ideal College has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to investigate the violence that was unleashed on students and teachers of the school on Thursday, July 7, 2022.



According to the management of the school, a group of land guards, accompanied by men in police uniforms claiming to be from the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service, entered the premises of the East Legon branch of the school on Thursday and started the demolition of an assembly hall under construction.



“When the Director of the school sighted what was happening, he decided to confront them to know the authorisation under which the exercise was being carried. The land guards pounced on him and physically assaulted him. Some students who were witnessing what was happening rushed to the scene immediately to rescue their Director.



"These land guards and the men in police uniforms physically assaulted the students as well. This caught the attention of most of the students who also rushed to the scene to defend their colleagues,” the school said in their petition to the IGP.

The management noted that some 20 students suffered minor injuries due to the assault while three others sustained fatal wounds.



The management of Ideal College noted that students and officials of the school have been under persistent attacks by the said land guards over the past three months.



According to the management, this has affected the serenity enjoyed by students at the school, especially final year students who have a month barely to prepare for their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.



“It is in pursuance of this that we wish to petition your noble outfit to assist redress this issue with the exigency it deserves, by investigating the involvement of the police in this heinous attack and their continuous presence on the school property which poses insecurity and fear in the students” the management said.







“We however wish to commend the Legon Police Station for their timely intervention. You may consult them for further and better particulars,” it added.

Read the full statement below:



Dear Sir,



PETITION AGAINST POLICE SUPERVISION OF BRUTALITIES AGAINSTIDEAL COLLEGE STUDENTS



On the 7th of July, 2022, at about 12.00pm, the school was plunged into a tumultuous season of brutality by some land guards and some suspected policemen.



A group of hooligans suspected to be land guards came in the company of some menin police uniforms, who claim to have come from the Counter TerrorismUnit of the Ghana Police Service to demolish a structure belonging to Ideal College, Legon Branch.





They came in three vehicles with registration numbers GN 2982 - 20, GN773- 14 and the other which was not captured. The invaders started demolishing witha caterpillar the structure meant for an assembly hall. When the Director of the school sighted what was happening, he decided to confront them to know the authorisation under which the exercise was being carried.



The landguards pounced on him and physically assaulted him. Some students who were witnessing what was happening rushed to the scene immediately to rescue their Director. These land guards and the men in police uniforms physically assaulted the students as well. This caught the attention of most of the students who also rushed to the scene to defend their colleagues.



Over 20 students have suffered minor injuries whiles 3 students have been woundedfatally. We are currently dealing with the ghoulish situation. There have been consistent attacks by these land guards from the past three months, disturbing the serenity of the school.



The students have barely one month to prepare for WASSCE and cannot enjoy any effective preparation as a result of the avalancheof fear. It is in pursuance of this that we wish to petition your noble outfit to assist redress this issue with the exigency it deserves, by investigating the involvement of the police inthis heinous attack and their continuous presence on the school property which poses insecurity and fear in the students.







We however wish to commend the Legon Police Station for their timely intervention. You may consult them for further and better particulars.

Kindly find attached to this petition picture evidences of scenes of the situation.



MR. NAPHTHALI KYEI BAFFOUR
(P.R.O).



