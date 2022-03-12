Identify your biases, redefine them as springboard to your success - Women told

Participants of the GEA engagement on the occasion of 2022 IWD

Source: GNA

Mrs Leticia Ohene-Effah, a Leadership Coach, has urged women to pay attention to the biases that prevent them from achieving so much for themselves.

She said women could always achieve more if they find and identify their biases and deal with them.



Mrs Ohene-Effah was speaking at an event to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA).



The event was also to equip some selected women entrepreneurs with leadership and other skills to enable them to achieve more in their businesses.



“Indeed, it is our individual bias that will keep us from achieving whatever we want to achieve and beyond,” he added.



The Leadership Coach said when it came to bias, everyone, including men, were affected by biases and there was the need to share ideas and collaborate more to address some of these issues.

“Because women have multiple tasks they perform in society, it is easy to get tired and accept the narratives that they cannot do much,” she said.



She said, “We encourage women as we break the bias to look within and identify their biases, redefine and reframe them to serve as a springboard to their successes.”



Mrs Ohene-Effah said there were many women currently taking up leadership roles but there was a lot to be done and mentorship could help in that regard to support the younger generation.



Madam Anthea Ohene, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the GEA, told the Ghana News Agency that 150 women participated in the event with 25 of them exhibiting their products, including food processors, fashion, ICT solution and cosmetics.