Identity crises forced Schools Inspectorate Authority to rebrand from NIB - Executive Director reveals

Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu, Executive Director and Inspector-General of Schools, NaSIA

Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu, the Executive Director and Inspector-General of Schools for the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) under the Ministry of Education has revealed that the agency was suffering from an identity crisis.

The agency which was previously known as National Inspectorate Board had conflict with the National Investment Bank according to the Executive Director and therefore it was needful to rebrand to achieve its mandate.



“What we hope to achieve is awareness of NaSIA as a government institution and also it’s mandate,” she told Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM fame.



“We used to be called National Inspectorate Board (NIB) so we had conflict with the National Investment Bank (NIB) so most people thought that we are a bank so we had identity crisis,” she revealed.

She added “The new law has given us a new name of which we are grateful so the whole awareness campaign is to go round the country, tell people the name NaSIA.



“Which is National Schools Inspectorate Authority, what it’s mandate is and what it was set up to do in the system,” she concluded.