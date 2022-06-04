1
Identity of man who tried using his biological daughter for sakawa revealed

Ritual 11 Year Oli 2 Businessman Evans Oppong

Sat, 4 Jun 2022

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed the identity of a man who wanted to sacrifice his daughter for ritual money.

According to the Police, he is Evans Oppong, a 42-year-old businessman and a resident of Fise-Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

His daughter according to the Police is said to be 11 years old.

Evans Oppong took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra for ritual purposes on Friday, June 3, 2022, but was arrested by the Police after the Priest collaborated with the police.





Source: mynewsgh.com
