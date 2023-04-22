If Adutwum can be Education minister, why can’t comedian Lilwin? – Yamin

Yaw Osei Adutwum and Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has discounted the educationist credentials of the Minister of Education Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum describing the Los Angeles School Owner as overrated.

Joseph Yamin insists if the Minister’s ability to establish schools renders him competent to head a nation’s education ministry; comedian and Kumawood Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who founded Great Minds International School, could as well be made Ghana’s Education Minister.



He asked host of Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea Show Julius Caesar Anadem, “If you say he has a school in America, do you know how many Ghanaians who have schools but are not educationists?”



“Most of our actors have schools and their schools are doing better than so called educationists.”



“I know proprietors who have no formal education but have schools. Can you say Lilwin can be our educational minister, because his school is doing better?” he quizzed.



The Minister of Education Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum founded the New Designs Charter Schools of Los Angeles in the United States of America having Taught for several years and risen through the ranks of the American Education System.



This will however not impress the former Minister of Youth and Sports who insists countries like the United States of America will only provide you a template to run education in their country just by proving your capacity to fund your intended establishment.

“If you go to places like America, the system is already structured. As far as you have the financial capacity to get a place to use for some of these facilities, the format is there for you to just follow,” he opined.



He further accused the Minister of Education of superintending a discriminated system for marking the Basic Education Certification Examination scripts in a manner that favored public schools to the detriment of private schools.



Mr. Yamin buttressed his claim referring to heads of private schools who came complaining about how very intelligent students from their schools posted shockingly poor grades in their final exams.



“I was advised to register my daughter in a public school if I wanted my daughter to pass her BECE. Because of Politics there are two marking schemes for public and private schools. The education minister wants to create the impression that because of Free Senior High School, children from public schools can now attend Prempeh College,” he claimed.



Mr. Yamin pointed out that the minister’s tinkering with a botched semester system in basic schools, betrayed what in his estimation, was Dr. Adutwum’s lack of understanding of the education system in Ghana.