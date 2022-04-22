If CLOGSAG members want to do politics, they should resign – Jantuah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Energy Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah

Jantuah says constitution demands that public servants stay away from politics

CLOGSAG should rather be fighting for better conditions of service – Jantuah



CLOGSAG members strike over neutrality allowance



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Energy Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah, has said that public servants must not be paid for being neutral.



According to him, the constitution demands that all public servants abstain from party politics to ensure that they are objective in the roles they perform, hence there is no need for them to be paid to stay neutral, 3news.com reports.



Jantuah, therefore, questions the rationale for the strike of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG), adding that if they want to be actively involved in party politics they should resign as public servants.

“Neutrality allowance is given to them so they don’t get into politics, what does the constitution say? The constitution indicates that if you are a public servant, you are not allowed to engage in partisan politics, it has been reinforced by the Supreme Court. So, if I work for the civil service and I want to go into politics, what do I do? This gentleman who was a police officer who is now in Parliament, did he not resign? So, what are we talking about?"



“If some of think that you want to charge e-levy and you won’t use it judiciously, these are some of the things. How can you say that because you don’t want civil servant to go into politics, you are paying them compensations,” the Jantuah is quoted to have said in an interview on TV3.



He indicated that public servants should rather be fighting for better conditions of service and not for a neutrality allowance.



“There is a systemic problem that needs to be sorted out, conditions of service. That is what government should be looking at. CLOGSAG do not have conditions of service,” he said.



Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) have been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of the government to pay their neutrality allowance.