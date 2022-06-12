If Council of State has outlived its usefulness, scrap it – Dr. Oduro Osae

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, Governance and Public Financial Management Analyst, is advocating for a review of the mandate of the Council of State if it has outlived its usefulness.

According to him, there is no point in keeping the Council of State when its advisory role is not binding.



“It is about time we reconsidered the functions of the Council of State in our governance structure. If we sincerely believe that we cannot allow the Council of State to advise Parliament, the judiciary and the executive and the decision to be binding on them, we should scrap it,” Dr. Oduro Osae said while contributing to the subject Citi TV's Big Issue.



“There is no point having a Council of State that will advise, and the decision is not binding. So far as we are not allowing the Council of State to advise all arms of the state, we should scrap it because we have other institutions. If we are reviewing or revising their role in our governance architecture, then we should tone down on the political appointees that are appointed to the Council of State,” he added.



His views come after Togbe Afede XIV, a former member of the Council, decided to return an ex-gratia over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia paid into his account for serving between 2017 and 2020.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, President of Asogli Traditional Area noted that his decision was based on the fact that Ghana is economically handicapped, hence he could not accept the amount for his part-time service to the country.

He explained that his rejection of over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia is inappropriate because he already took monthly salaries for serving on the Council.



Togbe Afede XIV stressed that he explored avenues to return the money which hit his account in July 2021, which he successfully effected on March 4, 2022, adding that “after weeks of trying, I obtained advice on how to refund inappropriate payments to the State, and on March 4, 2022, I made the refund into the Controller & Accountant General’s Department Account at the Bank of Ghana.”



“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge ex-gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” the statement concluded.



What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State



Togbe Afede XIV is of the conviction that, the Council of State must be reformed to reduce the number of presidential appointments, despite the useful purpose it serves.

He said, the Council in its current state has been overly messed up by its composition, something that, he stated, has affected its independence and neutrality.



Speaking to Accra-based JoyNews, the former member of the Council of State, said the members of the Council appear to be endorsing anything that comes to them because they are appointed by the President.



To him, reforming how the Council is composed could be more beneficial than a total scrap.



“Council of State is a nice proposition that has been messed up by the composition. If it can be made to meet the expectation of the framers of our Constitution, it can be a good addition to the various organs and institutions of the state.



“But the composition of the Council, the number of members that are appointed by the President leaves a lot to be desired. You want a Council that is strong, that is independent in thought and in action, and that can give the right advice to those who need that advice as opposed to nearly endorsing what comes before them,” the former President of the National House of Chiefs explained.