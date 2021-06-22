If EC Chair was indeed a Christian, she would have testified the truth - Tsatsu Tsikata jabs

Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for the NDC legal team

Lawyer for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, has taken a subtle swipe at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

According to Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the EC Chair being a Christian should have testified the truth in court during the 2020 Presidential Election Petition to set the nation free to the glory of God.



“She is a Christian and we see her, in fact, in the declaration that she made she was giving glory to God and so forth,” Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“…If the Chairperson being a Christian and talking about the glory of God really wanted to glorify God, she would come and speak the truth and we knew that that truth would set us all free,” he told TV3.



It would be recalled that after the Petitioners had closed their case, the EC Chair later made a U-turn not to testify again, a situation which triggered John Mahama’s legal team attempt to subpoena Madam Jean Mensa which was also turned down.



Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata said summoning the EC Chair was a risky adventure which the National Democratic Congress was willing to take although the EC Chair could have contradicted their claims but they remained assured knowing that Madam Jean Mensa was God-fearing.

“There was a danger that this witness that we are now calling could actually come and contradict some of the things that we [were] talking about. But we were prepared to take that risk…”



The revered legal practitioner also expressed his disappointment in Madam Jean Mensa for not being transparent in the declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results.



He noted that in declaring the 2020 Elections, Madam Jean Mensa acknowledged that she made some errors in the figures which her commission put out and later released a press statement as a correction.



However, for Tsatsu Tsikata, the EC Chair should have used another opportunity to correct that error on live broadcast instead of just issuing a statement issued “by a press officer [Sylvia Annoh] who later gets an appointment as an ambassador”.