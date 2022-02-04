If GJA dies, journalism dies - Dr. Asare-Donkoh

Dissolve the current GJA executives, Media consultant

GJA urged not to allow attacks on journalists



Media Consultant, Dr Asare-Donkoh has called on members to immediately dissolve the current executive board of the Ghana Journalist Association.



Describing the current state of the association as one that is in a state of paralysis, he said journalism will die as soon as the association dies, hence the need to resurrect the association.



“There are so many journalists who have invested so much of their time in the GJA. Let's immediately call for a general meeting to let the 5 members plan for elections and save this association. When the GJA dies, journalism dies.”

Speaking at a seminar in Accra themed, ‘The GJA Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Repositioning for the Next Phase’, Dr Asare-Dankoh noted that the association should not allow attacks on journalists, as a lot of investments have been made to build on the association.



“The GJA shouldn’t allow attacks on journalists, the GJA for me is in paralysis. We need to resurrect this association. Some invested their personal time and money to build it and some of us came and pass through.



"May I humbly suggest that the regional chairmen of the association that there should be another general meeting where the current executive and committee will be put aside and let’s get our five members and I know that 4 of our past presidents are still alive.” He said.



