If Ghana could be fixed why didn’t NDC do it? – Hopeson Adorye asks

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hopeson Adorye

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has questioned the logic behind the calls on the President for the country to be fixed.

According to him, a government spent eight years in office, and if Ghana was fixable within those eight years, the country would have been fixed.



However, because it is impossible to fix Ghana, that is why the country continues to be where it is at the moment.



Hopeson Adorye noted that fixing the country is a process that needs to be appreciated by all and will take time before it’s realized.

“There is the need for them to choose what exactly they expect to be fixed by the government. So if they say the government should fix the roads, then there is pressure on that sector to get all roads fixed. But when you say fix the country, what should we fix? If fixing the country at a go was achievable, there was someone in power for eight years before we came, so why didn’t that government fix the country,” he said in an interview with an online-based TV in the United States of America.



Speaking on the #fixthecountry movement, he noted that persons behind it are doing a great disservice to the people of Ghana because there is no sense of direction with regards to the movement.



Hopeson Adorye believes it is vital that the needs of the people be stipulated to hold the government accountable, but until then, the country, he believes, cannot be fixed at a go like they are calling for.