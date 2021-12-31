If Holy Spirit is the source of your prophecy, then he must be in court as a witness - Police

Ghana Police Service ask prophets to be measured in delivering prophecies

The Ghana Police Service has clarified that it is not gagging prophets from prophesying but asking them to be guided by the laws of Ghana.

Public Relations Officer of the Service Superintendent Alexander Kofi Obeng says the law is clear and any prophecy that creates fear and panic would be dealt with.



He posited that prophets would not be allowed to use the ‘Holy Spirit’ as a card to escape prosecution.



He warned prophets who would prophesy about doom including the death of persons must show proof of their prophecies.



He indicated that if the prophets claim the Holy Spirit or any other spiritual being revealed the prophesy to them, then they should be prepared to present the Holy Spirit before the law court to confirm the prophecy.

He stressed that the Police will not prevent men of God from their work but they must operate within the confines of the law.



He added that no one is above the law and anyone who is caught, would not be spared.



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.



“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”