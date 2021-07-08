'If I become president, I will fix Ghana in two years' - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is Assin Central Member of Parliament

• Kennedy Agyapong has reiterated that he has no presidential ambitions

• The Assin Central MP believes the 2024 elections could be won by the NDC



• He says if he ever becomes president, he will be an effective and thorough leader



The Assin Central Member of Parliament has reiterated that he is not interested in becoming president of Ghana but if that possibility presents itself, he will discharge his duty with ruthless efficiency.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, as president of the republic, he will heed to calls to fix the country and that he will do so in a space of 24 months.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on the Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, June 6. He said: "If I want to be president, I will be president in style ooo, I will whip you good.

"You want to fix the country? You will see that in two years Ghana has been fixed. Even if your tie is crooked, I will let you know and ask you to straighten it, because that is what we need," he stressed.



He added that the 2024 presidential election was for the ruling New Patriotic Party to lose if they do right by Ghanaians.



He is quick to point out that the party will have to to deal with the 8-year cycle where a ruling party is traditionally kicked out of office.



He said all known aspirants who were pushing their candidacy in subtle ways were not helping the cause of the party and the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



