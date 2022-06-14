‘If I’m not a lawyer, Kwamena Ahwoi is also not a lawyer’ – Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor

Paul Adom-Otchere

When he appears on the 'touchscreen segment' of his biweekly show on Metro TV to present a monologue on issues of national interest, the feisty, spirited Paul Adom-Otchere sometimes argue with decisions from the court, therefore, most of his viewers end up calling him a lawyer.

Over the years, there has been a debate as to whether or not Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV graduated from the Ghana School of Law and got called to the Ghana Bar Association to practice as a lawyer.



Many also believe that Adom-Otchere was not called to the Bar because he failed his exams. One of such individuals is Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP, South Dayi.



Dafeamekpor has constantly trumpeted that, the journalist is not a lawyer and he should cease carrying himself as such.



The MP could not confirm on TV XYZ during an interview that the Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited, GACL, failed his law school exams, but he was certain that he never completed the law school, therefore, he is not a lawyer.



“Adom-Otchere went to the faculty of law; he did not finish law school. . .he is not a lawyer. When he is on TV and people call him a lawyer, he is not humble to say sorry; I’m not a lawyer. You may have a law degree, but you are not a lawyer.

“He has never been humble to reject that description and labelling (of he being a lawyer). I am a lawyer; I graduated in 2009 with over 105 classmates, including. . .Clement Akapame; some are judges, the deputy director of legal, Parliament of Ghana was my classmate, some of them are principal state attorneys, and some of them are lecturers at GIMPA,” Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said in Twi.



Paul Adom-Otchere has responded to his critics and those who believe that he failed his law school examination.



On the June 9, edition of his Good Evening Ghana programme, he noted that anytime uninformed people like Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor talk in that manner, he is very happy.



“As for this matter it sweet me kɛkɛ,” he said. “When I talk [about] the law, do I look like somebody who couldn’t pass his exam? Election Petition you were watching me; you were learning law and you keep saying I didn’t pass [an] exam.



"Kwamena Ahwoi too didn’t finish law school, he wrote a book; he is a Professor of law...When they talk like that I don’t even understand. Some Parliamentarian will say Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer; if I’m not a lawyer, Kwamena Ahwoi too is not a lawyer. You don’t understand the thing you just talk," he stated.

Addressing the issue of failing the entrance examination, Adom-Otchere noted that, when he enrolled at the Ghana School of Law for his professional law course, there was nothing like entrance examinations.



He said, his appreciation of the law, cannot be subjected to someone who is not a lawyer.



“Some people even think I wrote law school entry exams, my time, we were not writing law school entry exams. You don’t understand it and you are just happy about it; you just talk about it. Whether the person is a lawyer or not, when he articulates the law you will know. . .”



