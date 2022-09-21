2
'If I were a man, I would marry her' - Ghana’s first female pharmacists talk about 84-year-old friendship

Elsie Rosina Rosina Konuah and Elsie Sowah

Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Rosina Konuah and Elsie Sowah, have been best friends since they met at Achimota school in 1935.

Elsie Sowah said Rosina, who was a boarder was her one-year senior in school. However, they grew fond of each other and have since nurtured a friendship that has lasted a lifetime.

She said while in school, there was no way you will find one without the other.

In an interview on GTV, Rosina said she told Elsie Sowah she would have married her if she were to be of the opposite sex.

“When I saw her, I told her if I were a man, I would marry her. I just fell in love with her and I liked her so much.

"The boarders use to say of you see Rosina you will, by all means, see Elsie and we grew up like that," she added.

Below is the video:



