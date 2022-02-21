'If I were president' - Ken Agyapong reveals first 100-days discipline plan

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed his plans for the first hundred days in office should he become the president of the Republic of Ghana.



According to him, his first 100 days will be targeted at enforcing discipline.



This he says will be done by ensuring all ministers, for instance, report to work as early as 8 AM.



Speaking on the GTV breakfast show, he said even though he does not want to be president, that does not mean he is incapable of becoming one.

“I don’t want to be president but it doesn’t mean I’m not capable, I can change this country and you guys will clap for me. The first 100 days will be discipline. In all areas,” he said .h



He insists discipline comes first because he realized that a lot of directors, and ministers have failed to report to work on time.



Citing an example he said “last Thursday as at 9 am he went to one ministry and all the directors were absent. They were not on their desk except one guy. If I'm president today, if you are a minister, 8 am you are not there we have a problem. So if the minster will have a problem, what about you the director and those down there



“…you go to Ghana Gas, I went there and some people used COVID-19 to stay home for 19 months, I said are they out of their minds, I said no! It won’t happen in this institution anymore. The next day all those who stayed home between 18 to 24 months reported,” he added.



He insists that he is currently not considering any presidential ambitions but that his dream in life is to employ a minimum of 50,000.



“My dream in life is to employ minimum of 50,000, I'm far away. I have 7000 workers now permanently. My satisfaction in life is when I see my many kids with me on the table dinning. Two, when I look round all my business then I cast my mind back home that village boy after all I’m not that bad,” he noted.