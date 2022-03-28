If I were president, no foreigner can buy land, own property in Ghana – Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga is the founder of the All People's Congress (APC)

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has stated that if he becomes president of Ghana, he would make it impossible for anyone who is not a Ghanaian to be able to acquire land or even own a property.



He explained that the practice where Ghanaians have become so accommodating of foreigners so much that they have sold their consciences and hearts to them, is something he abhors and which disturbs him.



Hassan Ayariga made this known while speaking with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Facebook on Monday, March 28, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb.

“My policy is that, should I become president, no foreigner can buy land in Ghana, in your name; you can’t buy land or property in your name. you’d have to get a Ghanaian to front for you to buy it. You’d need to get a Ghanaian citizen – a 100% Ghanaian, to front for you. In that way, we’ll save our lands and properties.



“When you look around, the government is building small houses and very soon, they will occupy all of the land instead of building high rise buildings so that you can accommodate hundreds of thousands of people but we’re wasting the land when it is not something you can renew,” he stated.



Hassan Ayariga stated that this is because most of the lands in the country are being sold out to foreigners.



He expressed further worry that the cost of such lands make it difficult for citizens of the country to even acquire them.



“Over the years, our lands were owned by chiefs and family heads but over the years, the Chinese, Lebanese, came to Ghana and bought all the lands in vantage places and built the best houses just like here at Trasacco, about 80% of the houses here are owned by foreigners. That means we have a problem because when you look at the situation, sorry to say, a lot of the chiefs sell these lands to the Chinese for peanuts and at the end of the day, the best parts of Ghana are owned by foreigners.

“How about we the Ghanaians? Where are ours? I am worried in the sense that some few years to come, we are going to be slaves in our own country. We have already started because why would you give your heart to somebody else who is not your wife? We have given our hearts to the foreigners including our oil, diamond, bauxite, cocoa, timber, mention it – all the mineral resources.



“So, what is the essence of being a Ghanaian when you cannot own what actually belongs to you? Before you can get a good land to buy in a vantage place in Ghana, they mention about $100,000. For you as a Ghanaian whose salary is less than a GHc1000, when will you be able to save over $100,000 to buy a land?” he said.



