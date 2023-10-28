If Ken Agyapong is a man, let's meet at Assin Central on Nov. 4 – Former NPP MP

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful and Frederick Opare-Ansah

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has criticized Kennedy Agyapong, New Patritic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful over unwarranted attacks on the government.

According to the former lawmaker, Agyapong's claims that he played a significant role in the appointment of many ministers within the government was untrue and even if so, it means he has a big say in the government he is attacking.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi FM on October 27,2023, he suggested that Ken shouldn't complain about economic failures since he had a hand in the administration specifically appointments.



Opare-Ansah questioned whether Kennedy considers the consequences of his words before making them public.



"So, what is his problem? If the government belongs to you, and you made all the appointments, then why are you complaining? Does it mean that he doesn't think about what he says? Some of us can listen to you and know that what you are saying doesn't make sense," he submitted.

He highlighted a specific statement made by Agyapong, in which the flagbearer hopeful threatened Central Regional executives that they would face repercussions if they did not support his candidacy.



This, according to Opare-Ansah, raised concerns about Agyapong's approach and intentions within the party.



“Kennedy should have taken his time, I want him to understand clearly that the NPP has men and nobody is afraid of him and he shouldn’t think he can destroy the party. That is why others are telling him that if he feels he has gotten enough he can leave.



“Your thinking always is that if it will not benefit me then nobody else…haven’t you heard him saying that Central Regional executives if they don't vote for him will see after the election?

"If he jokes with me, I will sack him from his region in this election. I am telling him, I will let him run from his own constituency. I will be in Assin Central on November 4; if he is a man, he should meet me there."



It may be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong threatened the party if Vice President Bawumia wins the Central Region in next month's flagbearership election.



"If Bawumia wins in Central Region, you'll see what will happen in 2024," Kennedy Agyapong said in a radio interview.



"I dare them. I am daring Chairman Kutin and the Regional Executives that if they are men, if they fool, what will happen in Central Region, they should try," he threatened.

"What I will do to them in Central Region, and if they know what is coming, they better give Kennedy Agyapong 100% in Central Region."



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





AM/SARA



