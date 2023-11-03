If Mahama has been rejected twice, why are you bringing him back? – Nana Akomea asks NDC

Nana Akomea (right) and John Dramani Mahama

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has refuted assertions that the people of Ghana are going to reject Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if he emerges as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, if Ghanaians are going to make their choice on who to vote for based on previous performance of candidates, then the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama would also be rejected.



Nana Akomea, who made these remarks during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Friday, November 3, 2023, argued that NDC should not have made Mahama their candidate because he has been rejected two times by Ghanaians.



“If it is a referendum on the performance of the incumbent, John Mahama as the incumbent in 2016 was rejected with a referendum on his performance so why are you bringing him back?



“If an election is a referendum on the incumbent, John Mahama was the incumbent, he has already been rejected twice, so why are you bringing him back?



“If you say Bawumia is our weakest link then what about John Mahama?” the STC boss asked.

He also accused the NDC of deliberately ignoring the fact that the current state of Ghana’s economy is due to external factors like the Russian-Ukraine war.



Watch his comments in the video below:





BAI/NOQ

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.