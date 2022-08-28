If NDC wins 2024 without prosecuting Ofori-Atta, we will deal with the party - Oduro Takyi threatens

Bernard Oduro Takyi is a member of the NDC

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Oduro Takyi, popularly known as BOT, has served warning to the leadership of the party that if they fail to prosecute the current Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, he would join others to criticize it.

The NDC member, who defected from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in September 2021, explained that it has become clear that the minister, through his actions, is sending the country into a ditch that would take decades to come out of.



Speaking on TV XYZ’s Abranaa So and monitored by GhanaWeb, BOT threatened the leadership of the NDC to ensure that even if it is unable to effectively prosecute other officials of this government, it does not leave out Ken Ofori-Atta.



“I swear to God, should the NDC come to power and we do not prosecute Ken Ofori-Atta, some of us will deal with the NDC. Because, the way he is treating this country, his plan is to deprive everyone of financial resources… if the NDC comes to power and we are not even able to prosecute anyone, but leave out Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen, some of us will speak against the NDC,” he said.



Bernard Oduro Takyi further explained that the borrowing spree of the current government is sending the country into centuries of debt.



He stressed that it is the reason the NDC, should they return to power in 2024, they should leave no room for Ken Ofori-Atta to be prosecuted.

“The thievery they are practicing is century borrowing, which means that the monies they are borrowing are against 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years and so if you are a leader in the NDC and you say Ken if you friend so when we come into power, your plan will be that when the law should deal with him, you will stand in its way, we will expose you in the NDC,” he stressed.



