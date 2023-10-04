If Nov. 4 vote is 'rigged,' I’ll give you another showdown – Ken Agyapong warns NPP

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has threatened to give the party a showdown if upcoming primaries are fraught with instances of irregularities and acts of intimidation.

Agyapong, who is sitting Member of Parliament for Assin Central stated in an address in the United States, during a recent campaign tour, that he was ready to support a winner who emerges from a credible process.



He came second in the August 26 preliminary vote that whittled the number of aspirants from 10 to five, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia winning by close to 70% of valid votes cast.



“If the election is fair and Bawumia wins, we are all going to support but if you conduct it as was done on 26th, I won’t tell you my next line of action.



“I will give you another showdown,” Agyapong said to loud applause.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



SARA

