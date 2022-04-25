‘If an election was held today, NPP will not be the most popular party’ – Nana Akomea

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea

Akomea says members of the NPP know the party is currently not popular

There is more time for NPP to win back favour with Ghanaians – Akomea



NDC has a higher probability of winning the 2024 elections – EIU report



A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has indicated that members of the NPP themselves know their party is unpopular, as the EIU report suggested.



According to him, the NPP is mainly unpopular because of the hardships Ghanaians were facing which may affect the party should elections be helped today.



Akomea added that the advantage for the NPP is that the elections will not be held will not be held anytime soon which gives the party more time to win the favour of the citizenry back, the report by myjoyonline stated.

“The Economic Intelligence Unit’s report is interesting because everybody in this country, including the NPP, knows that at this time because of the current economic difficulties if an election was held today, the NPP will not be the most popular party. We know it."



“Fortunately for us, elections will not be held today. It will be held in two and half years’ time, and we believe that gives us more than enough time to remedy the situation and get back into the good books of the majority of the voters. So we don’t have any worry about any report that is telling us that we are not popular. We know it ourselves,” he is quoted to have said.



The EIU, in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC should revitalize its prospects with a flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.



Also, the report said that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges, including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.