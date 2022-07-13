'If care is not taken, NPP will fall in the hands of the rich' – NPP Chairman hopeful

NPP National Chairman hopeful, Akwasi Osei-Ajei,

A National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Osei-Adjei, has cautioned the leadership of the party to be careful not to hand over the political organization to the rich.

The comment of the former Minister for Foreign Affairs, under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, was in reaction to suspicions that some party officials and businessmen in the ruling party are after money.



Speaking on the Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ Morning Show on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Mr Akwasi Osei-Adjei said the failure of the leadership to institute proper measures to regulate the party in rewarding the support of businessmen could result in the loss of control to the rich.



According to him, the businessmen have invested in the party and as such expect to make returns when the party assumes government and that is where the problem lies especially when the investment made is not properly utilized.



“If we are not careful, the party will be trusted into the hands of the rich and when it gets into their hands, remember that they have invested in it so when he goes, he has to get the investment back.

"That becomes a problem, and it is no more service to the community…but in your [the businessman] own commercial interest because you have invested your own money,” he said in the interview with Kwamena Sam Biney.



