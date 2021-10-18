If election 2020 was free and fair, why did you refuse to testify – NDC to Jean Mensa

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The NDC have launched an attack on the EC

•The say claims that the election was free and fair are false



• The party says Jean Mensah’s posturing and attitude are a threat to our Democracy



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the NDC Director of Elections, has slammed the EC Chairperson for claiming the 2020 elections conducted was free and fair.



According to him, Jean Mensa should have testified in court if election 2020 was indeed free and fair.



Jean Mensa, had described the 2020 election as a historic one for its transparency and peaceful conduct.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the high-level parliamentary ECOWAS seminar in Winneba, she noted, “I humbly refer to Ghana’s 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, the credibility, the cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it."



“So orderly, so methodical, so calm were the polls on the 7th of December, 2020 that BBC could find no other way to describe our elections than boring,” Jean Mensa said.



But Afriyie Ankrah believes if her claims were right, she would have mounted the dock for questioning in the 2020 election petition.



At a press conference held by the NDC, he said, “In any case if the elections were as free and fair as she claimed and she had nothing to hide, why did she refuse to testify in court and had to hide behind technicalities when she was required to give an account of her stewardship during the Election Petition? Any truthful person would have taken advantage of that opportunity to come into the dock and vindicate him or herself as was done by her predecessor Dr. Afari Gyan during the 2013 Election Petition.”



Meanwhile, Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he is convinced the National Democratic Party won the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections in parliament.

According to him, the ruling party used chaos and soldiers to snatch them of their victory.



"I mean we won the majority in parliament but you saw what happened on the day and at many of the coalition centres. They injected soldiers in there and forced the electoral officers to pronounce results that were not real," he alleged.



John Dramani Mahama is currently on a “Thank you” tour in the Volta Region.