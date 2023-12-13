If even Martin Amidu suffered as SP, how much more Kissi Agyebeng? – Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama

“You heard the Special Prosecutor; he was almost in tears. I shed no tears for him, absolutely not,” a quote attributable to Special Aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari during an interview.

According to her, if a stroong politician as Martin Amidu could not stand the test of time in office as the Special Prosecutor, how much more Kissi Agyebeng, the current occupant of the office.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari a lawyer herself was in conversation with Cup of Tea show host Julius Caesar Anadem on the Ultimate FM, where she suggested the creation of the office of the Special Prosecutor was to specifically hunt NDC appointees under Maham’s regime.



“If Martin Amidu struggled with government, to serve as Special Prosecutor, (now speaking in pidgin) Kissi Agyebeng en hussle go make double sef”



“How is he going to do it, what was the intention of the office of the Special Prosecutor? You know before you pass legislation, there is always a preamble, in this case the preamble may not have been what the real intention was even though it was meant to check corruption.

"It could also have been political vendetta to establish an office and put in someone who had an axe to grind with my predecessor so that he will go after my political opponents”, she explained.



SP Kissi Agyebeng has resorted to media engagement expressing frustrations by the courts and some judges in exercising his constitutional mandate.



He at a point described himself as a lone-ranger left to fight the corruption in the country but was quick to add he was unfazed and unperturbed by impediments put in his way.