'If gold rust, what will iron do?' - Charlotte Osei reacts to ‘Holy kiss’ scandal

• Former EC chair Charlotte Osei has reacted to the viral 'holy kiss' scandal

• She borrowed from English poet Geoffery Chaucer's words on gold and iron



• She joins a long list of persons who have condemned the now suspended Anglican priest



Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei chose a poetic reaction to the St. Monica 'Holy Kiss' saga hours after the video went viral on social media platforms.



Mrs Osei via her verified Twitter handle posted a quote from famed British poet, Geoffrey Chaucer on Tuesday, August 17.



“. . . if gold rust, what then will iron do? For if a priest be foul in whom we trust, No wonder that a common man should rust. . . .” her quote from the father of English literature read.

Geoffrey Chaucer is widely considered the greatest English poet of the Middle Ages, he is best known for The Canterbury Tales.



He has been called the "father of English literature", or, alternatively, the "father of English poetry"





Chaucer — Ama (@char_osei) August 17, 2021

The Anglican Church on Monday opened a probe into the incident which captured Reverend Balthaza Obeng Larbi, the chaplain of the St. Monica's College of Education at Asante Mampong planting kisses on the lips of three female students on the alter.

The church's five-member committee recommended later on Tuesday that he be relieved of his duties as a priest, the school's registrar and lawyer.



The Ghana News Agency cited an anonymous source close to the issue as confirming that the leadership of the church was bent on establishing the reason for the conduct of the priest.



The video meanwhile continues to attract massive criticism on social media, traditional media and from human and child rights groups across the country.







