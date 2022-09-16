'If gov’t has to be blackmailed to do the right thing, so be it'- ABA Fuseini

Alhaji ABA Fuseini

The Sagnarigu Member of Parliament (MP), ABA Fuseini, says if it has to take blackmail for the Akufo-Addo led administration to act right with respect to the sim re-registration, then so be it.

This statement comes after the Minority in Parliament said it will not approve the 2023 budgetary allocation for the Communications Ministry if the Sector Minister does not heed calls to slow down on the SIM card re-registration exercise.



ABA Fuseini, who doubles as the Ranking Member of the Communications Committee says Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is unnecessarily punishing Ghanaians on the sim reregistration issue .



Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Wednesday September 14, 2022, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, ABA Fuseini, stated that Ghanaians do not need to be punished over the inability of the National Identification Authority to provide them with the Ghana card.



He reiterated that it will not approve the 2023 budgetary allocation for the Communications Ministry should the Sector Minister not heed calls to slow down on the SIM card re-registration exercise.

When asked if this does not amount to blackmail, the Sagnarigu lawmaker answered in the negative but added that if it has to take blackmail for the Akufo-Addo led administration to act right with respect to the sim re-registration, then so be it.



“If you have an incompetent government in power, progress is always slowed. I don’t think our action amount to blackmail, but if this government has to be blackmailed to do the right thing then blackmail should come on board.



"People are suffering through no fault of theirs but due to the incompetence of this government and its agencies,” ABA Fuseini told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.