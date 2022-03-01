If govt is unable to pay salaries Ghanaians will punish NDC - Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s opposition to the electronic transfer levy (E-Levy) will hurt the NDC itself in the long run.

In an interview on the sidelines of a funeral at Tema Community 8 over the weekend, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East who, is aspiring for the NPP National Organizer position, said the opposition party’s intransigence will lead to biting consequences on Ghanaians that will then make them repulsive to Ghanaians.



“NDC thinks that by opposing the e-levy, they are hurting the NPP government, but like the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has said, if they do not abandon the extreme partisanship and show leadership, the government, in the next three months will not be able to pay salaries.



“When it gets to that, they will understand the phraseology, “a hungry man is an angry man,” Titus Glover said.



He gave the warning on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Ampomah of Tema Community 8 over the weekend.



The warning follows an earlier announcement by the Speaker that he has received information that if MPs do not show leadership, the government will go into a financial logjam and thus will not be in the position to pay salaries.



“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”

“So we have to take leadership. We have to do a lot of things,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said.



According to Mr. Titus Glover, the Speaker’s concern is show of maturity that the NDC MPs should be exemplified by.



He said the opposition party’s stoic stance against the e-levy is no longer justified after the government made compromises by accepting to reduce the rate from 1.75% to 1.5%.



“Did they want to stretch the NPP government to make the NDC’s base feel better? Well they have; did they want to punish the NPP government? Well they have. Now, after politics, it is time to realize that we have a country to run and show maturity.



“The Speaker has shown the way and the NDC should be following suit, or else, if we enter into a crisis, Ghanaians will never forgive them,” Titus Glover said.