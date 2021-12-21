If mouthwash does not go in between the teeth, it is not doing anything for you - Dental Hygienist

Madam Deborah Ferguson, Registered Dental Hygienist

A Registered Dental Hygienist, Madam Deborah Ferguson, has explained that mouthwash only lingers around the mouth for close to 8 mins, but does not go in between the teeth as compared to teeth flossing.

She said this during the Health Check Segment on GBC’s Breakfast Show, December 20 ,2021



Halitosis, also known as bad breath, is a persistent, unpleasant odour in exhaled breath, usually not serious, commonly called bad breath.



Demonstrating how to test for bad breath, Madam Ferguson said,



“Put your hand in your mouth when you wake up okay easily in the morning or wearing nose masks actually makes you smell your breath in the mask”.



She again added that bad breath has got to do with bacteria in the mouth, for that reason, one must visit their dentist regularly.

She gave a list of foods, such as onions and garlic, likely to produce bad breath.



Deborah Ferguson reiterated that chewing sponges(saare) and sugar-free chewing gums are very good.



These he said promote saliva in the mouth and advised people fighting bad breath to see their Dentist on a regular basis, to have the situation managed.



