If my father was corrupt, he’d have had houses all over – Son of late Agbozume chief

One of the sons of the late former Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, Togbui Hor II, has explained why it is imperative that the place that houses the chief of the area is returned to his family.

Courage Kwame Azumah and his family have been fighting for years – specifically in 2012 when their father died, to ensure that the palace, which is their father’s personal house, stays in their name.



However, like he told Etsey Atisu, host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, there are many strong forces working against that.



Detailing why this has come to be, Courage Azumah said that they did not appreciate how serious a situation it was although their father had warned them about such a thing.



“Frankly, my father warned me several times… I don’t feel let down because my father warned me that Agbozume people are bad people. Somebody who was my father and the paramount chief of the area, telling me that I should be careful, that the town in which we are is a dangerous town, I have to believe my father.



“And my father died before I came to the realisation of everything that my father told me… so, really, I come from a very difficult town; a very wicked town – they are evil people. I’m bold and proud enough to say it without fear or favour because I’m going through what I’m saying,” he said.



Courage Kwame Azumah further explained why he describes his people as wicked.

“The fact is our father was not corrupt. If my father was corrupt, he’d have had houses and properties all over, and because of the way my father rules, he was there for over 41 years. He ruled holily and he was ok with everybody but they just want to disgrace us, to embarrass us, so I need to come out publicly and tell the world that I don’t have a place to stay," he explained.



Watch full details in the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











AE/WA