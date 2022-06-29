‘If my wife 'misbehaves' as First Lady, she will revert to a housewife’ – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong to contest for NPP flagbearership

Assin Central MP insists he will be the best president for Ghana



Agyapong announces he will quit Parliament in 2025



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that he will not hesitate to relieve his wife of the responsibilities of First Lady if she misbehaves.



According to the lawmaker, he will contest to become president and when he does become, he will maintain a firm stance on discipline and anti-corruption.



Whiles emphasizing that he will not appoint any member of his family into his government, he said: “even my wife who is seated here (studios of a radio station), if my wife misbehaves as First Lady, she will revert to a housewife.

“No member of my family will serve in my government. When it is time to fire you, you will be fired,” Agyapong who has announced his bid to become the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls said.



The interview that took place on June 24 was a prelude to a programme in the regional capital of the Bono Region, where he was the main speaker. The event was aimed at motivating the youth and sharing his experiences in life with them.



Kennedy Agyapong made the formal announcement of his NPP flagbearership candidature via a Facebook video posted on the wall of the Announcer Newspaper in May 2022.



Among others, he touted himself as the best man to help the NPP break the eight – reference to retaining power beyond the two-term cycle under the Fourth Republic.



But long before this announcement, Agyapong had announced that he will quit the lawmaking chamber when the current term expires in 2025.

The August 2020 announcement meant that Agyapong had planned on quitting Parliament after 24 years representing the constituency located in the Central Region.



His main reason for quitting he said was partly out of disappointment and also from the will to allow another person to try achieving as much as he did during his tenure.



