If prayers could develop a nation, Africa would have been the best continent - Evangelist reveals

Evangelist Lawrence Acheampong

Source: SVTV Africa

Evangelist Lawrence Acheampong has stated that despite the good in religion, it has become the death of Africa.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mr Acheampong stated that Africans have become very religious. However, prayers alone cannot make a country develop.



“Africans are very religious, and that is what is killing us. Think about it, if prayers could build a nation or continent, then Africa would have been the best on earth right now,” he said.



Moreover, Evangelist Acheampong mentioned that many Ghanaians are gradually disassociating themselves from the church because of what it has turned into.

“Look at the number of churches in Ghana now. The problem is that there is some misguidance in some of the churches, indoctrinating people according to their selfish gratification.



Some pastors say the church is not there to help people in times of emergency. The church is about giving the people spiritual and physical food. You can’t tell them that the church is not a bank,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Evangelist Lawrence Acheampong is also a gospel musician. He recently relocated to Ghana from Texas, USA to establish a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) called Servantte Missions Worldwide. Its mission is to promote Christian education and Youth Employment.