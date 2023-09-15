If something happens blame the EC, judiciary, and clergy – NDC youth organiser

National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo (a.k.a Pablo), has stated that three institutions, namely the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), the judiciary, and the clergy, must be blamed if something bad befalls Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Pablo accused the EC of deliberately trying to disenfranchise Ghanaians in the ongoing limited voter’s registration exercise.



He said that the judiciary, which is supposed to check the illegality of the EC, was also nowhere to be found when it was called upon.



The NDC youth organiser, who made these remarks while reacting to the Supreme Court's failure to set a date for an injunction to stop the EC from going with the limited voter’s registration exercise, added that people are forced to take matters into their own hands if the system is not working.



“There are three organisations in Ghana that have to be blamed if any bad thing happens in Ghana. The first group we must blame is the judiciary because when people cannot access justice, they decide to take the laws into their own hands.



“The second organisation is the Electoral Commission. Akufo-Addo has destroyed our state institutions. For the first time, the three people leading the EC are members,” he said.

He added, “The 3rd group of people who are to blame if things go haywire in Ghana is the clergy, our pastors and our Imams.”



He indicated that the clergy must be blamed because it has gone quiet as the EC and the judiciary are scheming to prevent people from getting their names in the voter's register for the 2024 elections.



BAI/OGB

