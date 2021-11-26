If the economy doesn’t get better, we cannot fund Agenda 111 - Afriyie Ayew

Chairman of Health committee in parliament, Dr. Afriyie Ayew

Ghana to rake in revenue for Agenda 111, others through e-levy

New taxes in the 2022 Budget have been introduced because of COVID effect, an MPP MP has said



He says Ghana cannot borrow money to finance certain categories of projects



Dr Afriyie Ayew, Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament has said that government cannot fund the Agenda 111 project if the economy does not get better.



According to him, the country cannot borrow or print money at this point in time but the introduction of taxes will help meet the target amount needed for the projects.



“If the economy does not get better, we cannot finance Agenda 111,” he said.

He made this comment on the floor of Parliament, as part of contributions to the debate on the 2022 budget which among others introduced the electronic levy (E-levy) to rake in more revenue for infrastructural projects.



According to him, Ghana’s economy at this point in time needs a boost.



Questioning the current state of the economy he asked, "Are we going to borrow 2.8 billion to take care of all health sector projects?"



He further noted that new taxes would not have been introduced if not for the crippling effect of COVID-19 on the economy.



Background

The digital levy was introduced in the 2022 budget to rake in revenue for the various projects, 1.75% will be taxed on every digital transaction.



The Agenda 111 project is aimed at boosting healthcare infrastructure and access as well as help Ghana achieve quality Universal Health Coverage by the year 2030.



The budget captured plans to ensure the swift delivery of quality healthcare under the Agenda 111.



“Preparatory activities including stakeholder engagements have been completed for all the district hospitals except for eight sites in the Accra Metropolis for construction to commence," Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in the budget reading.