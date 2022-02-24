If the economy was well managed, no need to introduce regressive taxes - Ablakwa on E-levy

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

The economy has been mismanaged

Government should have cut down on its expenditure



E-levy is regressive and obnoxious, Ablakwa



The member of parliament for the North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that the government would not have resulted to imposing obnoxious taxes on Ghanaians if they had managed the economy well.



He mentioned that the proposal of the E-levy would not have risen if the government had been economical and cut down on its expenditure.



Speaking to Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast show, the MP said, “If you manage your economy well, if you’re prudent and fugal and if you cut down your expenditure, you wouldn’t need to be introducing new regressive obnoxious multiple taxations and you wouldn’t need to go to the IMF”.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, taxing online transactions or requesting assistance from the International Monetary Fund have become the only options available to help the government to develop the country because the economy has been mismanaged.



“If this economy had been managed properly; we are doing well, we have grown this economy, we are creating jobs, we have transformed this society like President Kagame did in Rwanda, he didn’t have to introduce E-levy or go to the IMF”, he added.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the E-levy will help rope in the informal sector and broaden the country’s tax net.



View his Timepath below:

