If the majority walked out because of me then I am very happy – Asiedu Nketia

Majority stages walkout due to presence of Asiedu Nketia in parliament

Parliament continues parliamentary proceeding amidst walkout



Ken-Ofori Atta begs to engage the leadership of both the minority, majority leaders



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, has said he is happy he is the reason the majority staged a walkout of parliament.



According to him, the majority failed to state the reasons he should not be at the public gallery of Parliament House before walking out.



“I’m very happy about it. If I am the reason the Majority walked out then I’m very happy about it because have they not cited why I should not be in the public gallery? They haven’t. I have been a Member of Parliament for twelve years and I have been a minister for four years before becoming a general secretary so I know what I’m talking about. I know my rights and I know the rules.”



The Majority MPs walked out because of the presence of the NDC General Secretary after the Speaker called for division in the house.

The Speaker asked Ministers who were not Members of Parliament to leave the lobby so Members of Parliament could vote for or against Ken Ofori-Atta’s request to meet both leadership of the house before they commence voting on the 2022 budget.



After the directive, Ken Ofori-Atta and others Ministers of State walked out of the lobby, however, Asiedu Nketia’s presence at the public gallery triggered the majority.



They started shouting "Asiedu Nketia must leave" while banging their desks. The leaders of the Majority picked their bags and left the chamber followed by their members.



Reacting to this, however, the NDC scribe noted that he was at the public gallery and not on the floor of parliament, so the Majority's demand for him to leave was unfounded.



