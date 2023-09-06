If they intimidate us, we’ll intimidate them too – Ken’s team reacts to Alan’s withdrawal

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to the withdrawal of one of the contenders in the flagbearership race, Alan Kyerematen.

Speaking in an Oman FM interview on Tuesday (September 5, 2023) evening, Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, said that they would not allow themselves to be intimated into stepping out of the race.



He said that Ken’s team are ready to reply whatever action that is taken against them by the ‘establishment’ in equal proportions.



“We have the chance to go all the way to win, we are not going to withdraw. As for us, we are not going to withdraw. We would not give anybody that chance, so they can do whatever they want. We would battle with them till the end.



“And so, everybody should be ready. All our supporters should take heart because we are going all the way. If they intimidate us, we will also intimidate them. As for us, we are ready. We would reply whatever they do… if they use violence, we would reply,” he said in Twi.



Kwame Owusu faulted the national council of the NPP for the confusion that is being seen in the process to select the party’s next leader.



He indicated that nothing can stop Ken Agyapong from winning the NPP primaries and called on the supporters of all the contenders who have dropped out of the primaries to join Ken’s team.

“Our brother Alan says he is not contesting, Boakye Agyarko also said he is not contesting. All their supporters are welcome to join us. Our bus has a lot of space,” he said.



Background:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference among others as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released a few minutes ago to officially confirm the decision of Alan.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/AW



