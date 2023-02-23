8
‘If they send us to Singapore, Singapore will become undeveloped’ – Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin 5 Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin, has posited that the reason Ghana has not developed is because of the quality of the human resources leading the country’s development process.

According to him, nothing, including all the constitutional reforms in the world, will bring transformation to Ghana if the human resources in the country remain in their current state.

Bagbin, who made his remarks at the launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, added that if the current crop of Ghanaians are taken to Singapore, the Asian country will become undeveloped.

“We must focus on strengthening our democratic institutions, and we must focus on getting the right human resources to lead the country. You can keep on changing your constitutions; you can take whatever concept of governance you want, but if you don’t get the human resource correct, you can never develop your society.

“I believe in this state, if they send us to Singapore, Singapore will become undeveloped,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

