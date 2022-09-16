0
If we can't fight galamsey; what can we fight? - Kwami Sefa Kayi asks

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, has expressed his disgust at the illegal mining activities going on in the country.

Addressing the galamsey threat, the broadcaster likened it to "terrorism" and feared there may come a time that it will get out of control.

"If we can't fight galamsey, what can we fight?", he asked.

He further found galamsey to be a treasonable offence and called for severe punishment to deter the illegal miners.

He cited a provision in Armed Forces Act 1962 which prescribes "death penalty" for treason; thereby asking "is it (galamsey) not treasonable? Is it not an attack on the State?"

Source: peacefmonline.com
