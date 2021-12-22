If we needed muscles, we would have gone for the military – Kwame Pianim chides MPs

Kwame Pianim, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party

Parliament suspends sitting after chaos



Kwame Pianim, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, has tasked the Privileges Committee of the house to investigate the brawl that ensued in the house on December 20, 2021 and expel the members of parliament who misconducted themselves.



Pianim says the actions of the MPs has left a blot on the reputation of the country and it is important parliament takes action against them.



Speaking on TV3 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Kwame Pianim said that the MPs act in ways which are directly opposite to the ‘honourable’ title conferred on them.



He is hopeful that the two leading political parties will hold talks with their respective MPs and caution them against violence.

The renowned economist said that Ghana as a democratic state should not be seen to be displaying actions of military regimes.



“If it was muscles we needed, we might as well hand over the government to the military. We want our MPs to be honourable. The term honourable MPs is aspirational so that they behave like that. I’m expecting the leadership of Parliament to apologise to the whole country.



“They disgraced Ghana. They soiled the Black Stars of Africa and it is not acceptable. Ghana is not like any other Banana Republic. It’s a shame and I’m expecting the political leaders to call their MPs and tell them to behave. They should investigate and sack those who were involved so that they will be replaced who are going to use their brains not their muscles.



“They are not fit for Parliament. They should join the boxing clubs in Osu and somewhere else. There is the Privileges Committee that can handle it. If they don’t do it, we will make sure these parliamentarians do not win elections,” he said.



Kwame Pianim was speaking on melee that ensued in parliament on December 20,2021.



What happened in Parliament

On Monday night, the First Deputy Speaker decided to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, which occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



Dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the Majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.



However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, adjourned the sitting.



Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas and will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.