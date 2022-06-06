If we sleep and claim to have won, 2024 will also be rigged - Sam George to NDC

Ghana to go to polls in December 2024

Sam George speaks on The Delay Show



NPP has perfected the machinery of rigging, Sam George asserts



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has projected a high chance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general elections but not without much of a fight.



He said that while he has great hopes that 2024 will be the NDC’s year, sitting back and feeling entitled might just come to bite them hard in the back since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not one to be underestimated.



Speaking with Delay on The Delay Show, the outspoken NDC MP said the work must start at the polling station levels.



“2024 is a very likely election for the NDC to win, but I am one person who is a realist, I won’t say it is a done deal. If the NDC is not serious at the polling station, the NPP doesn’t have any track record to break the eight,” he said.

Sam Nartey George also explained that the NPP has become a party notorious for its canny ways and the NDC must be on guard else what happened to the opposition party in 2016 would repeat itself.



“The only track record they have is of political stealing, electoral malfeasance, rigging the election. They have perfected the machinery of rigging since 2008 that they started trying it. They tried and succeeded in 2016 and perfected it in 2020.



“If we sleep and claim to have won as NDC, 2024 will also be rigged,” he said.



Watch the full interview Sam George granted Delay on the Delay Show below:



