'If you analyse the eyes of a corpse, you will see maggots' - Gifty Anti on Sir John's Will

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Sir John's Last Will triggers social media outrage

Government declassifies portions of Achimota forest reserve



Lands Commission says no records of Sir John owning Achimota Forest land



A number of media personalities have taken to social media in the last few days to express their views on the raging issue of former Forestry Commission boss, Sir John's Last Will and Testament.



Veteran TV presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti, OGA, will not be left out of the commentary as she went proverbial after asking for and being supplied a copy of the Will that the late Sir John, real name Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, left behind.



In a series of posts on her Facebook page on May 23, OGA referred to the proverb about the eyes of the dead and ghosts to express her shock.

Her post read: "Our elders were right when they said “if you search and analyse the eyes of a corpse, you will see a maggots”.



"Chai….E be me say I want fylla, now I say I don’t want it again. Someone sent me the document, I read saaaaaaaa I even forgot to go to the gym!! Who Koraa sent me?"



Sir John’s Will dominates media reportage



Sir John's Last Will and Testament has dominated media discussions since it contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that the disclosures come barely a week after government issued Executive Instrument 144, declassifying portions of the Forest reserve.

Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus.



His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death. According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.



Read Gifty Anti's full post:



