If you aren’t interested in making money out of the 2024 elections publish your exposé after – Anas told

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has suggested that the announcement by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that his next exposé would shake the foundations of Ghana, is for his (Anas’) parochial interest.

Dr Kwakye, who was reacting to an article by GhanaWeb on Anas’s announcement, said that if Anas' aim is not to profit from the 2024 elections, he should not release the documentary before the elections as he has indicated but wait till after.



In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, June 21, 2023, the IEA boss advised the investigative journalist to stop entrapping Ghanaians and catch persons committing crimes.



“If Anas isn’t interested in cashing in on the elections, he should wait to publish his documentary after not before.



“Anas shouldn’t think that he can hold the whole country to ransom. No one is without blemish in this world. He himself isn’t an angel.



“Anas should work to catch people who commit actual crimes. He shouldn’t set people up to commit crimes. That’s unacceptable and should be condemned,” he wrote.

Background:



Renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas disclosed that he will soon release a documentary that will shake the foundation of Ghana.



The documentary, according to Anas, would be released before the 2024 elections and would be an investigative piece on some politicians in the country.



The journalist, who made these remarks in an interview on DW Africa, added that he has not released any piece on Ghana for a couple of months now because of the work that is going into the upcoming exposé.



“The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again.

“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” he said.



View the tweets below:





