If you can arrest people for brandishing guns, then update us on electoral violence - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah dares IGP

NDC Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

• Elvis Afriyie Ankrah wants IGP to investigate 2020 Election violence cases

• The NDC stalwart believes there were cases of over-voting



• He has praised the IGP for arresting people who brandish guns



The Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has dared the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to open investigations to issues that led to ballot stuffing and over-voting during the 2020 elections.



According to Afriyie Ankrah, the NDC were cheated during the elections as there were cases of over-voting in the Ashanti region but the EC overlooked it.



Speaking on XYZ TV last Friday, October 29, the former Sports Minister hailed the IGP for going after people who brandished guns on social media.



He added, “We want to remind Dapmare that we hailed him for arresting people who brandished guns."

He stated that Dampare’s major test is to follow up on issues that led to electoral violence and fraud at a number of electoral centers to prevent future occurrences.



“This case about someone who was arrested for chaos at an electoral center must be followed up on,” Afriyie Ankrah stated.



He added, “we want an update on that as well because if there is going to be chaos in this country it will be from elections and we don’t what that to happen in the future.



“He’s shown that he is proactive so this is his major test. He should investigate the 137 parliamentary documents,” the NDC stalwart noted.



